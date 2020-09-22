Mephedrone, Ganja Seized In Mumbai; 2 Held

Mumbai: A 30-year-old lyricist and a 45-year-old man were arrested in two separate incidents in Mumbai with banned Mephedrone (MD) drug and ganja, an Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said on Tuesday. In the first case, ANC sleuths seized 250 grams of Mephedrone, valued at Rs 10 lakh, from Heron Ashok Ray in suburban Vile Parle on Monday night, he said.

Ray was picked up from near Mithibai college during patrolling, the official said, adding that the accused is a “lyrics writer”. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

In another case, Chandali Bashir Ahmed was arrested with 21 kg ganja from Powai on Monday, the official said. The value of the seized contraband is Rs 4.2 lakh, he said.

