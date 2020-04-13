'Mera Bharat Mahan': Telugu NRI Booked in New Jersey for Comparing India's Virus Reponse to US'

Hyderabad: Telugu NRI Swathi Devineni, a native of Telangana, was booked by the New Jersey Police, for making inappropriate comments on US' coronavirus response.

Sravan, another NRI based in the US, had registered a case against Devineni for comparing India and US' Covid-19 response.

According to Sravan, Devineni made a video in which she made "anti-national" comments.

The video shows Devineni saying that the United States had failed to curb the coronavirus pandemic and India had prevented it successfully.

“America is a rich country with enough mechanism. But they could not expect the coronavirus outbreak. However, India forecasted (sic) it wisely and was able to prevent it," Devineni had said in the video.

"Mera Bharat Mahan (India is the greatest)," she had said.

The video went viral on social media and Telugu people in US expressed mixed opinions.

Soon after, Devineni, a former news presenter who had worked in Telugu media, made a video apologising for her comments, and posted it on social media.

“My intension is not to degrade the US. I just praised my motherland about how it is tackling Covid-19. Moreover, it was not my personal script. I read a script which is already in circulation," she said.

Devineni said someone downloaded her video and posted it on social media without her permission.

Devineni is a native of Khammam District in Telangana. She went to the US a year ago with her husband who is a software engineer.

