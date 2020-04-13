Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Mera Bharat Mahan': Telugu NRI Booked in New Jersey for Comparing India's Virus Reponse to US'

“America is a rich country with enough mechanism. But they could not expect the coronavirus outbreak. However, India forecasted (sic) it wisely and was able to prevent it," Devineni had said in the video.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 13, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India
Image for representative purposes only.

Hyderabad: Telugu NRI Swathi Devineni, a native of Telangana, was booked by the New Jersey Police, for making inappropriate comments on US' coronavirus response.

Sravan, another NRI based in the US, had registered a case against Devineni for comparing India and US' Covid-19 response.

According to Sravan, Devineni made a video in which she made "anti-national" comments.

The video shows Devineni saying that the United States had failed to curb the coronavirus pandemic and India had prevented it successfully.

“America is a rich country with enough mechanism. But they could not expect the coronavirus outbreak. However, India forecasted (sic) it wisely and was able to prevent it," Devineni had said in the video.

"Mera Bharat Mahan (India is the greatest)," she had said.

The video went viral on social media and Telugu people in US expressed mixed opinions.

Soon after, Devineni, a former news presenter who had worked in Telugu media, made a video apologising for her comments, and posted it on social media.

“My intension is not to degrade the US. I just praised my motherland about how it is tackling Covid-19. Moreover, it was not my personal script. I read a script which is already in circulation," she said.

Devineni said someone downloaded her video and posted it on social media without her permission.

Devineni is a native of Khammam District in Telangana. She went to the US a year ago with her husband who is a software engineer.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,311,872

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,854,043

    +1,818

  • Cured/Discharged

    427,536

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,291

    +97
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres