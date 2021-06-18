Merchant Vessel off Kerala Coast Faces Power Outage, Asks ICG for Help

A merchant vessel off the Kasaragod coast in Kerala asked the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for help on Friday after it witnessed a blackout due to a power outage, according to an official statement. A team of officials from the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has reached the vessel — which has a total of 14 crew members — to rectify the power outage issue, the statement noted.

#ICG swiftly responded to SOS call from MV JSW Mihirgad with 14 crew facing total blackout due power failure off Kasaragod. #ICG helicopter airlifted CSL team & gadgets for analysis from Mangalore & disembarked on ship amidst inclement weather. Rectification in progress. pic.twitter.com/PBQXgORIC8— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) June 18, 2021

