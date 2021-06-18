CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTCFinal#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Merchant Vessel off Kerala Coast Faces Power Outage, Asks ICG for Help
1-MIN READ

Merchant Vessel off Kerala Coast Faces Power Outage, Asks ICG for Help

Screengrab from a video shared by ICG on Twitter.

Screengrab from a video shared by ICG on Twitter.

A team of officials from the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has reached the vessel — which has a total of 14 crew members — to rectify the power outage issue, the statement noted.

A merchant vessel off the Kasaragod coast in Kerala asked the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for help on Friday after it witnessed a blackout due to a power outage, according to an official statement. A team of officials from the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has reached the vessel — which has a total of 14 crew members — to rectify the power outage issue, the statement noted.

"The ICG swiftly responded to SOS call from MV JSW Mihirgad with 14 crew facing total blackout due to power failure off Kasaragod," the coast guard wrote on Twitter. "ICG helicopter airlifted CSL team & gadgets for analysis from Mangalore & disembarked on ship amidst inclement weather. Rectification in progress," it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 18, 2021, 21:22 IST