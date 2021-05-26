Mercury Crosses 40 Degrees Celsius in Parts of Delhi, Heat Wave Unlikely Till June 1: IMD

The mercury breached the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a heat wave is unlikely in the national capital in the next four to five days. The IMD’s Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Palam, Jafarpur, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh and Pitampura recorded a maximum of 40.6 degrees Celsius, 40.9 degrees Celsius, 41.2 degrees Celsius, 41.8 degrees Celsius and 42.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The maximum temperature is likely to remain below 40 degrees Celsius till June 1, the IMD said, which means no heat wave is predicted in the city in this period.

This is likely to be the first time since 2014 that Safdarjung did not record a heat wave in the pre-monsoon period, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre. First, as many as five Western Disturbances kept the mercury in check and later Cyclone Tauktae led to record rains, he said.

No heat wave has been recorded even at Palam this year so far, he added. For the plains, a “heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A “severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

