Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mercury Dips in Delhi to 9.4 Degrees, Strong Winds Expected During Day

A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius. A MeT Department official said that relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mercury Dips in Delhi to 9.4 Degrees, Strong Winds Expected During Day
Representative image.

New Delhi: Mercury plummeted in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius. A MeT Department official said that relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, he said. The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day time.

Private weather forecast agency Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat had on Saturday tweeted that "Cold winds from #snow clad mountains will be instrumental for drop in #Minimums in #Delhi. May come down to single digit in next two days".

By 9 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 'poor' at 275, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. The air quality in Delhi-NCR had improved to "satisfactory" on Friday for the first time in around two months due to rains and favourable wind speed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram