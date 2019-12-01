Mercury Dips in Delhi to 9.4 Degrees, Strong Winds Expected During Day
A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius. A MeT Department official said that relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Mercury plummeted in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.
A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius. A MeT Department official said that relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, he said. The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during the day time.
Private weather forecast agency Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat had on Saturday tweeted that "Cold winds from #snow clad mountains will be instrumental for drop in #Minimums in #Delhi. May come down to single digit in next two days".
By 9 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 'poor' at 275, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. The air quality in Delhi-NCR had improved to "satisfactory" on Friday for the first time in around two months due to rains and favourable wind speed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Talks About Dabangg 3 Row, Says Some People Seek Two Minutes of Fame
- Dimple Kapadia's Mother Betty Kapadia Passes Away at 80
- Happy Anniversary Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: 5 Times They Were Insta Perfect Couple
- I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC Begin Title Defence Against Debutants TRAU FC
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?