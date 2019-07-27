Mercury Dips to 25.4 Degrees Celsius after Rainfall in Several Parts of Delhi
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 5.25 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Showers in many areas of the national capital brought down the mercury on Saturday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday were 32.5 degrees Celsius and 25.4 degrees Celsius respectively, both two notches below normal.
Delhi has recorded 189.8 mm rains since July 1 to July 26, which is three per cent more than the monthly average, officials said.
Overall, it has received 201 mm rains that is 19% less than the seasonal average since June 1, according to IMD data.
The MeT department has predicted cloudy skies for Sunday with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.
