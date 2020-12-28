Mercury Expected to Dip in Many Parts of North India; Here's Why Alcohol is Not the Answer to Cold Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently issued its impact-based advisory through which it said that north Indian states are expected to witness "severe" cold wave in the coming weeks. As per the latest advisory, weather in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan is going to get very cold from December 28.

Owing to severe cold conditions, people may suffer from various illnesses like flu, running or stuffy nose or nosebleed. The IMD, in its advisory, has suggested what people should do to protect themselves from effects of dipping mercury. It has also asked people not to consume alcohol during these chilly conditions.

Why alcohol consumption is not advisable in severe cold conditions

People usually drink alcohol during winters to keep themselves warm. But, have you ever thought how alcohol makes you warm in cold conditions? It reduces the body temperature, thus decreasing the temperature difference between the environment and the human body. Owing to the lowering of body temperature, immunity of the body is compromised, leading to increased risk of catching cold, flu or fever.

Alcohol makes a person feel warmer by causing blood vessels to relax and dilate, because of which the volume of blood flow increases. As a result of this, the body believes its temperature has gone up, eventually releasing sweat to lower the body temperature.

According to The Indian Express, the risk of hypothermia also increases due to exposure to cold weather. It is a condition in which body loses heat before being able to generate it. Hypothermia can result in a dangerously low body temperature. The common symptoms of hypothermia include slow rate of breathing, slurred speech, shivering and fatigue, among others. Alcohol consumption during the severe cold conditions may enhance the risk of hypothermia.

Other suggestions by IMD

It has asked people to eat vitamin C rich fruits and vegetables and drink warm fluids. One should also limit or avoid outdoor activities, if possible.