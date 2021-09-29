Mercury Rises in Delhi, Rainfall Unlikely in Next Two Days: IMD

Delhi will witness cloudy skies for the next two days, but no rainfall is predicted, according to the India Meteorological Department. In the absence of rains, the maximum temperature has increased by a few notches over the last three-four days. On Wednesday, it settled at 35 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius in the morning. Light rain is predicted in the city in October first week amid a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here