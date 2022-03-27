After Mumbai and parts of Gujarat experienced unusually hot days two weeks ago, it’s time for the northern and central regions to brace against sweltering heat. The Met department has predicted a heatwave spell over northwest, central and western India over the next four to five days.

Sunday’s weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) stated that isolated heatwave is “very likely" over western Himalayan region and Gujarat during the next three days. In the next four to five days, similar conditions may prevail over western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan while heatwave conditions are likely over south Punjab, south Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from March 29 to 31.

The IMD said heatwave conditions will likely prevail due to the absence of active western disturbance or any system in the easterlies wind regime.

In the last 24 hours, Vidarbha and Marathwada, western Rajasthan, some parts of Gujarat as well as western Madhya Pradesh have witnessed maximum temperature of 40 to 41 degrees Celsius. In other parts of the country, especially the northern and Himalayan regions, the maximum temperature has been four to six degrees above normal.

The IMD tweeted: “Isolated Heat Wave are very likely over Western Himalayan Region & Gujarat state during next 3 days; over West MP, Vidarbha & Rajasthan during next 4-5 days; and over south Punjab, south Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th-31st March."

The IMD also said, “There’s a likelihood of severe heatwave conditions in western Rajasthan with maximum temperature being 6.4 degrees above normal and day temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius in the next four days. The severity will slightly decrease on March 31." Rajasthan is already reeling from heatwave conditions with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius reported in its Banswara district.

The bulletin stated that heatwave conditions over eastern Rajasthan will begin on Monday and last till March 31. In Gujarat, especially in Saurashtra and Kutch regions, heatwave will likely continue till March 29. In Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra, heatwave conditions will last up to March 30. In Bihar and Jharkhand, heatwave spell is likely between March 29 to 31, while in eastern Uttar Pradesh, such conditions will prevail on March 30 and 31.

Hill states face the heat

Rising temperatures have been felt most acutely across the hill states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with maximum temperatures touching 34 degrees Celsius in some places. The IMD has predicted heatwave in these regions as well.

At 37.3 degrees Celsius, Jammu broke its all-time maximum temperature record of 37.2 degrees recorded in March 1945. Over the past three to four days, the weather has remained mainly fair and clear in Jammu and Kashmir due to the absence of any low pressure system or localised weather system. Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail for the next few days as well.

Two weeks ago, a heatwave swept parts of western Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But, northern and central India, where temperatures sometimes go up to 50 degrees Celsius in the plains, had remained largely untouched. But, with the IMD’s latest warning, things are about to change.

Rain in the Northeast

In northeast India, meanwhile, rainfall activity will prevail over the next five days, said the IMD. “Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Northeast India during next 3 days and increase thereafter,” the IMD tweeted.

