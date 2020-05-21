INDIA

1-MIN READ

Mercury Soars to 42.7 Degrees Celsius in Delhi

(Image: News18)

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
The mercury in the national capital soared to 42.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest so far this season, the weather department said.


However, a mild relief is expected in the next two days due to an approaching Western Disturbance. The Palam Observatory recorded a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius, the highest among all weather stations.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.


Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said a heat wave is not likely in the next two-three days.


So far, the city has not witnessed a heat wave this season. Weather experts attribute have attributed it to frequent western disturbances.


In large areas, heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heat wave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days on the trot.


In small areas, like the national capital, heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.


  • Tags: delhiheatwave
  • First Published: May 21, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
