Mercury to Rise in Delhi but No Heatwave for Now; City's Air Three-Month Best After Rain Spell

Mercury is set to gradually rise in Delhi-NCR after two consecutive days of rain spell brought soothing weather for the residents. Despite the rise in temperature, heatwave conditions are not likely to return for at least the next seven days, the weather department said.

Delhi-NCR woke up to a pleasant Monday with heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and strong winds bringing the temperature down drastically. Parts of city and NCR region received another spell of rain on Tuesday morning as well.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi will slowly turn dry from now and the temperature will increase but there won’t be any heatwave for at least next four-five days.

The rain spell also resulted in clearer air for Delhiites as city’s chronically bad air improved to “satisfactory” levels for the first time in nearly three months.

Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 89 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily 4 pm bulletin. This was a further improvement from the 136 (moderate) recorded a day before.

As per CPCB’s daily bulletin, the last time Delhi’s AQI was this clean was on February 27 (AQI of 92) and January 9 (AQI of 69).

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days and over Northeast India during next four days, as per IMD predictions.

Rainfall activity is over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north will see reduction from Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.