Mercury Touches 50 Degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu, Heatwave Intensifies in Haryana & Punjab

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, with the mercury touching 50 degrees Celsius in Churu district.

This is the second-highest maximum temperature recorded in Churu district in the month of May in the last 10 years. The district had recorded a high of 50.2 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016, according to the MeT department here.

Bikaner, Gangangar, Kota and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 47.4 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The weather office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts during the next 24 hours.

A severe heatwave swept Haryana, Punjab and their joint capital, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, with Hisar being the hottest place in the region at 48 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana recorded its hottest day of the current summer so far, with the maximum temperature settling five notches above normal limits, the Meteorological Department here said.

Blistering heat also swept Narnaul at 46 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala sizzled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches, while Karnal sweltered under intense heat at 44 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits.

Sweltering heat also swept Patiala in Punjab which recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, up four notches.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximums of 43.7 degrees Celsius and 44.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 43.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits.

According to the MeT department forecast, the heat wave conditions will continue to prevail for the next two days in Punjab and Haryana.