Merger of Services Won't Hurt Officers' Seniority, Says Railway Board Chairman
The Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said the merger would not cost officers their seniority.
For Representation.
New Delhi: Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said on Thursday that all officers would continue to work in their specialised services till modalities were worked out regarding cadre merger.
Yadav also told reporters here that the railways would ensure that not even a single officer was disadvantaged in their career progression.
He made these remarks amid fears among officers that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority.
