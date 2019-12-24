Take the pledge to vote

Merry Christmas 2019: How to Draw a Santa Claus

Santa Claus is an integral part of Christmas and a figurine everyone loves to draw.

December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas 2019: How to Draw a Santa Claus
Image for representation purpose only / Reuters.

Christmas is a merry time. Homes, offices and schools are decorated as people get ready to spread the festive cheer. Santa Claus is an integral part of Christmas and a figurine everyone loves to draw.

Drawing competitions are held for kids during Christmas. Children are also given holiday assignments by schools, and parents are usually in a dilemma as they are the ones who help out.

If you are not much of an artist, you can still draw a pretty Santa! Here’s how

What you need

• White sheet of paper

• Pencil

• Eraser

• Colours (crayons/paint etc)

Steps:

1. Draw an oval shape in the middle of the sheet with a pencil. This would be the base for Santa’s head.

2. Make another oval within the first one to form the nose.

3. Add curved lines to each side of the smaller oval structure and join them on both sides to make Santa’s moustache.

4. Draw a long wavy curve to join the lower end of both sides of Santa’s head. This would be the beard.

5. For the body, extend two curved lines from both sides of the beard to make an inverted pot kind of shape and add a wavy closed curve just below it to make the furry hem of Santa’s dress.

6. Draw the arm from where the beard and upper body meet and curve the line towards the inside of the body. At the end of the curve, draw a line to at the end of the curve to form the other side of the arm.

7. Erase all the base lines that you drew so far. There might be lines, which are overlapping erase them too.

8. Now, draw the cuff of Santa Claus’ sleeve like a small cloud.

