Merry Christmas 2021: PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind and Others Greet People on Christmas

Merry Christmas 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Christmas Day. “Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens of the nation on Christmas. He tweeted: “Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.”

Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2021

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, tweeted: “#MerryChristmas to everyone who are celebrating the festival. May this festival strengthen the bond of unity and fraternity in our society.”

#MerryChristmas to everyone who are celebrating the festival. May this festival strengthen the bond of unity and fraternity in our society.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 25, 2021

Wishing people on Christmas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas!"

Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021

Christmas is considered one of the most joyous and popular occasions in most parts of the world. To begin with, as we all know Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. The word Christmas indicates “mass on Christ’s day". However, there is clue attesting the same can be traced in the New Testament.

Also Read: Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Xmas

It was in 221, Sextus Julius Africanus who identified December 25 as the birthday of Jesus. Another reason of designating this day as Christmas was because Romans during winter solstice as a symbol of the resurgence of the sun considered the day (December 25) as the birth of the unconquered sun. Therefore, Christian writers connected the dots and equated the birth of sun to birth of the Son (Lord’s son).

Another opinion suggests that Jesus was conceived on the fourth date of creation of the world on March 25 by Mary which is exactly 9 months before December 25.

Christmas is not just an important festival from a religious perspective, but also from a cultural point of view. It is the merry occasion of commemorating the Nativity of Jesus. The spirit of Christmas lies in fulfilling spiritual aspiration, attaining purity, and devotion. Donating, exchanging gifts and spreading love and joy lies at the heart of Christmas.

Twelve Days of Christmas, also called Twelvetide, marks the celebratory phase of the birth of Jesus Christ or the ‘Nativity of Jesus’ and arrival of the Magi, the three wise men. For those thinking that these 12 days are the ones that lead to Christmas, it is quite the opposite.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.