Christmas 2022 Celebration LIVE: Festivities Begin Across India With Midnight Masses; President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings

Read more

She also greeted fellow citizens and said the festival inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. In a message, the president said this festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind.

ALSO READ: Planning to Party This Christmas, New Year? Here’s What States Have to Say Amid Covid Scare

“On this day, we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. Let us take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,” Murmu said.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion and asked citizens to recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ.

“Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: ‘India Land of Saints, Not Santa’: VHP Warns MP Schools Against Celebrating Christmas, Calls It ‘Attack on Hindu Culture’

Meanwhile, the spirit of festivities soars sky-high across parts of India, as crowd throng the markets and churches on the eve of Christmas 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow, worshippers flocked to St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Saturday to take part in the midnight mass. The cathedral compound was decked up with Christmas lights and stars.

Outside, vendors selling Santa caps and revellers clicking photos with the imposing cathedral in the background lined the streets, while horse-mounted policemen were seen making rounds in the area.

In Himachal’s Shimla, tourists thronged to the hill resorts for the Christmas and New Year festival season. Amid the rising COVID cases in some countries, tourists were seen following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In Kolkata, crowd throng the markets for last-minute cake shopping on the eve of Christmas 2022. Security has been tightened in and around Kolkata to foil any attempt to disturb the law and order situation during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

At least 3,000 personnel of Kolkata Police have been deployed in the city’s busiest places such as Park Street, Esplanade, Shakespeare Sarani, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and Russell Street to keep a check on the proceedings there for the next few days, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Read all the Latest India News here