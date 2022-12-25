Christmas 2022 Celebration LIVE: Festivities Begin Across India With Midnight Masses; President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 09:13 IST
New Delhi, India
Christmas 2022 Celebration LIVE: Christmas cheer rang out throughout the country on Saturday night as worshippers flocked to churches to take part in the midnight mass and lit candles. On Christmas eve, President Droupadi Murmu visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi on Saturday and offered prayers for the welfare of humanity. Read More
Karnataka | Midnight mass prayers held at Bangalore’s St, John’s Church on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/WaSi5Tqosy
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022
Kerala | Midnight mass prayers held at St. Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/JhhEBm78dP
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022
Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his message, appealed to Christians to celebrate the festival with joy and happiness besides promoting brotherhood and helping the poor.
He listed out some of the schemes announced by the DMK for the welfare of the Christians in the State, including the increase of grant for taking up pilgrimage to Jerusalem.
The Dravida model government is firm in enhancing the socio-economic standards of the members of Christianity and also in protecting their rights, he said in an official release.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday extended greetings on the eve of Christmas. “Christmas celebrates the birth of Lord Jesus Christ who blessed the earth with love and compassion for peace and harmony. His message of forgiveness is a precious gift for humanity and it underscores that all the people are one family, and one future,” Ravi said in his greetings.
“May Christmas bring health, happiness and harmony to all of us,” he said in a release from his office-cum-residence Raj Bhavan.
The Governor appealed to the people to celebrate the occasion by following the COVID-19 protocol.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Christmas greetings to the people of the state and appealed to them to take all precautions in view of COVID-19.
“@myogiadityanath has extended greetings and wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas. The chief minister said that this festival gives the message of helping the needy and sharing happiness,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet in Hindi.
Goa | Midnight mass prayers were being held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/EkhIZNGQKo
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022
Tamil Nadu | Midnight mass prayers were being held St Mary's Cathedral in Madurai on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/kcoKSlyq00
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022
Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created 27ft high, 60ft wide Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatoes at Gopalpur Beach on the occasion of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/O6F0Q81nrp
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi a day before Christmas. The children sang Christmas carols. The President offered prayers for the progress and welfare of humanity. She participated in celebrations and spent time with children. pic.twitter.com/mZpGXN6QXx
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 24, 2022
Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight prayer and participated in a Christmas carol at St Paul’s Cathedral in Kolkata.
Accompanied by her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, she visited the church premises and took the blessings of the Archbishop.
Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial & Hon’ble National Gen Secy Shri @abhishekaitc began Christmas celebrations with the midnight mass at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary.
Let us all come together in seeking blessings of the Lord for the Nation’s peace & harmony. pic.twitter.com/dMAqyTo1fk
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 24, 2022
She also greeted fellow citizens and said the festival inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. In a message, the president said this festival is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind.
ALSO READ: Planning to Party This Christmas, New Year? Here’s What States Have to Say Amid Covid Scare
“On this day, we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. Let us take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,” Murmu said.
Prime Minister Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion and asked citizens to recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ.
“Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
ALSO READ: ‘India Land of Saints, Not Santa’: VHP Warns MP Schools Against Celebrating Christmas, Calls It ‘Attack on Hindu Culture’
Meanwhile, the spirit of festivities soars sky-high across parts of India, as crowd throng the markets and churches on the eve of Christmas 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow, worshippers flocked to St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Saturday to take part in the midnight mass. The cathedral compound was decked up with Christmas lights and stars.
Outside, vendors selling Santa caps and revellers clicking photos with the imposing cathedral in the background lined the streets, while horse-mounted policemen were seen making rounds in the area.
In Himachal’s Shimla, tourists thronged to the hill resorts for the Christmas and New Year festival season. Amid the rising COVID cases in some countries, tourists were seen following COVID-appropriate behaviour.
In Kolkata, crowd throng the markets for last-minute cake shopping on the eve of Christmas 2022. Security has been tightened in and around Kolkata to foil any attempt to disturb the law and order situation during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
At least 3,000 personnel of Kolkata Police have been deployed in the city’s busiest places such as Park Street, Esplanade, Shakespeare Sarani, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and Russell Street to keep a check on the proceedings there for the next few days, a senior officer said on Saturday.
Read all the Latest India News here