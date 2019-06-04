Message Praising Islamic State Chief Baghdadi Found on Bridge in Navi Mumbai
Local police as well as officials of Navi Mumbai crime branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) visited the spot after learning about the message and drawings.
Al-Furqan media: This image made from video posted on a militant website on Monday, April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. Al-Bagdadi acknowledged in his first video since June 2014 that IS lost the war in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz that was captured last month by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. (AP/PTI)
Mumbai: Police are extra vigilant after a message praising terror organization Islamic State (IS), its head Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed appeared on a pillar of a bridge in Uran near Mumbai, an official said Tuesday.
Some villagers from nearby Khopta spotted the message, written with a black marker pen, and alerted police, he said.
The message praised Baghdadi as the "most dreaded terrorist of the world".
On another pillar, a diagram of sorts was found, featuring words such as `port', `airport', `pipeline', `train' and crude drawings representing these objects.
As some important installations are situated in and around Uran, including a naval base, JNPT container port and a power station, the police have increased the security in the area, he said.
Some liquor bottles were also found near the bridge, and the possibility of some drunk person having written the message for the sake of mischief can not be ruled out, the police officer added.
