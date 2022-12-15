CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Messi Idol Made of Kheer, Argentina ‘Sandesh’: Sweet Shop Showcases World Cup Football Mania in Bengal
1-MIN READ

Messi Idol Made of Kheer, Argentina ‘Sandesh’: Sweet Shop Showcases World Cup Football Mania in Bengal

By: Rakesh Maity

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

Local18

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 23:26 IST

Kolkata, India

A statue of Argentina skipper Lionel Messi made of kheer, measuring three feet and weighing 15 kg, is displayed at a sweet shop in Howrah. (Image: News18)

A statue of Argentina skipper Lionel Messi made of kheer, measuring three feet and weighing 15 kg, is displayed at a sweet shop in Howrah. (Image: News18)

A popular sweet shop in Howrah has gone all out in support of Argentina, which will be playing France in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on December 18

West Bengal is showing its legendary love of football ahead of the World Cup final by tying it with its other love – that of sweets. A popular sweet shop in Howrah has gone all out in support of Argentina, and its skipper Lionel Messi.

The shop, Ma Gandheswari Sweets, has a miniature Argentina tent in its shop, a three-foot statue of Messi weighing 15 kg and made of milk and kheer as well as rasgulla and the state’s traditional sweet sandesh in the colours of the Argentinian flag. Owner of the shop, Kesto Halder said the idol was for all the Messi fans as Argentina was a team most favoured by football fans in Howrah.

Bengal’s traditional sweet sandesh in the colours of the Argentinian flag displayed at a sweet shop in Howrah. (Image: News18)

Besides East Bengal and Mohun Bagan of club football fame, Brazil and Argentina are two international teams that have a massive fan base across the state. Hence, it is obvious that many are supporting Argentina against France in the final that will take place on December 18.

Halder said he always created something unique during the big football events and this time it was no different. Several local clubs have already expressed their interest in buying this Messi statue, he said. The statue was initially priced at Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 but Halder wants to see how much it goes up since the hype around the final is only increasing.

All hopes are pinned on modern-day football legend Messi, for whom this might be the last chance to win a world cup for his native country.

first published:December 15, 2022, 23:26 IST
last updated:December 15, 2022, 23:26 IST