MeT Department Forecasts More Rains for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry Next Week

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1, the regional weather office said on Friday. Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran, told reporters that the system was likely to intensify into a depression later.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a depression on November 30 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast," he told reporters here. As a result, there will be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry from December 1-3, he said.

The forecast for more rains for the southern state and the union territory comes a day after severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early on Thursday, bringing sharp showers. At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents like wall and tree collapse, while over a thousand trees were uprooted.

Balachandran further said that in the last 24 hours, northwestern districts in Tamil Nadu received rains, with Sholinghur in Ranipet recording the highest rainfall of 23 cm. He also forecast light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days in some places.