Met Dept Issues Flash Floods Warning in J&K, Orange Alert for 8 Districts of Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh and warning of moderate to high-risk flash floods in the Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rain in eight districts- Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Shimla from July 18 to July 20. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued by the department for the Una district.

An orange alert is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while the yellow alert signifies the least dangerous among the weather warnings.

Reportedly, the weather department has also added that the bad weather in Himachal Pradesh can continue till July 22. In the past few days, the heavy downpour has resulted in flooding of several smaller streams in Himachal Pradesh, triggering flash floods in the Bhagsu Nag area, adjoining Mcleodganj. Heavy rain also lashed the Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala.

The government has been constantly posting warnings of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections as scores of tourists have thronged the hill stations.

