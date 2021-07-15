MeT Dept Issues Warning for Heavy Rains in Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a fresh warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. The Shimla Meteorological Centre predicted rain in the state till July 21. However, the warning so far had been issued till July 19.

The MeT office issued the yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning in the plains, low hills and mid hills on July 16 and 17. The MeT office also issued an orange warning for very heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning in plains, low hills and mid hills on July 18 and 19.

The Met department issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause “damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life." Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, whereas orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rains, the MeT department said. Malan in Kangra district gauged 54 mm of rainfall, followed by 32.5 mm in Baijnath in Kangra district, 32 mm in Kullu district’s Seobagh and 30 mm in Kangra district’s Palampur, it said. On Thursday, the highest temperature was recorded in Una at 36 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

