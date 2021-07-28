Met Dept Warns of Rising Water Levels of Rivers in South Bengal Districts

The Met Department on Wednesday warned of a rise in water levels of rivers in South Bengal owing to heavy rainfall in several districts till Friday in the wake of a well-marked low pressure formation over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts till Thursday and heavy rain is expected on Friday, the weatherman said.

Downpour is forecast for Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Purba Bardhaman on Thursday and Friday. Kolkata, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to receive heavy rainfall till Friday, the department said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Friday morning since wind speed could exceed 45 km per hour under the influence of the well-marked low pressure area. The heavy rainfall might cause water levels to rise in rivers and waterlogging of low-lying areas in the southern districts of the state, it said.

Canning recorded the maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 130 mm, while Kolkata received 63.8 mm rain till 5.30 pm, the Met office said.

