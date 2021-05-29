india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»MeT Forecasts Partly Cloudy Sky in Delhi; Minimum Temp Settles at 26.8 Deg C
1-MIN READ

MeT Forecasts Partly Cloudy Sky in Delhi; Minimum Temp Settles at 26.8 Deg C

Cloudy Weather

Cloudy Weather

The city had registered a low of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday while the maximum temperature had stood at 40.1 degrees Celsius.

Mercury rose by a notch in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department on Saturday. The city had registered a low of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday while the maximum temperature had stood at 40.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 26.6 degrees Celsius in the morning, according to a MeT official. At Palam, Ayangar and Lodhi Road observatories, the minimum temperature recorded was 27 degrees Celsius, 25.6 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day time. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 29, 2021, 10:40 IST