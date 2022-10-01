CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meth, Cocaine Worth Rs 1,476 Crore Seized in Navi Mumbai

PTI

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 21:56 IST

Mumbai, India

The central agency's Mumbai zonal unit had received a tip-off about a consignment of fruits stored at a cold storage facility containing concealed drugs. (Image for representation: Shutterstock/File)

The drugs were hidden in cartons of imported oranges. A total of 198 kg of high-purity crystal methamphetamine and nine kg of high-purity cocaine were seized at Vashi,

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized crystal methamphetamine and cocaine collectively worth Rs 1,476 crore from neighbouring Navi Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

The drugs were hidden in cartons of imported oranges, they said. A total of 198 kg of high-purity crystal methamphetamine and nine kg of high-purity cocaine were seized at Vashi, said an official.

The central agency’s Mumbai zonal unit had received a tip-off about a consignment of fruits stored at a cold storage facility containing concealed drugs, he said. A DRI team swung into action and intercepted a truck in Vashi carrying `Valentia oranges’ imported from South Africa on Friday evening and found drugs concealed in the cartons, the official said. The truck had left Prabhu Hira Ice & Cold Storage in Vashi, he said.

This seemed to be a new way of drug smuggling where the goods were sent to a cold storage after customs clearance before further transportation, he said. The importer has been detained and is being interrogated, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

first published:October 01, 2022, 21:56 IST
last updated:October 01, 2022, 21:56 IST