Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

#MeToo: Delhi HC Seeks Artist's Response on Google's Plea to Modify Order on Removal of Posts

Google's application was filed in a defamation suit by Gupta against Instagram handle Herdsceneand and others, seeking Rs five crore for damage caused to him and his family due to the alleged defamatory posts.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
#MeToo: Delhi HC Seeks Artist's Response on Google's Plea to Modify Order on Removal of Posts
File photo of artist Subodh Gupta.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response of artist Subodh Gupta on a plea by Google Inc. seeking to vacate orders asking the search engine to remove anonymous posts containing sexual harassment accusations against him that emerged during last year's #MeToo movement.

Google sought modification of the court's September 18 and 30 orders by which it was directed to block certain URLs, allegedly defamatory to Gupta. The Internet giant claimed that if the two orders are not set aside, it will have a "chilling effect on freedom of speech and expression and be against public interest".

Google's application was filed in a defamation suit by Gupta against Instagram handle Herdsceneand and others, seeking Rs five crore for damage caused to him and his family due to the alleged defamatory posts.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw sought response of Gupta and others on Google's application and listed the matter for further hearing on November 18.

Google, in its application filed through advocates Neel Mason and Vihan Dang, claimed that these proceedings have been clearly initiated with a view to put an unreasonable restraint on the freedom of speech and expression on the Internet as well as the freedom of the press.

Facebook, one of the defendants in the suit, also informed the court that they have removed the post about Gupta from the 'Herdsceneand' Instagram account, which can no longer be viewed by users in India, although users outside India can view the posts.

Google, in its plea, sought to vacate/modify or set aside the court's two orders.

It said Google Inc "owns and operates an online search engine available at www.google.com/ www.google.co.in which merely performs the task of indexing information, in response to a search query, that is already available on independent third party websites that are beyond the control and supervision of the applicant and the applicant does not create, own or control any content on a third party website. Hence, the applicant is neither the host nor the publisher of the third party content displayed on the Google Search Engine."

It said various media/news reporting agencies have publishes there articles and inspite of being aware of these entities, Gupta has with deliberate and malafide intentions failed to implead them and the suit is liable to fail on this ground alone.

The high court had earlier restrained Herdsceneand from posting any content relating to Gupta on its account. It had also directed 'Herdsceneand', Instagram LLC, Facebook Inc, Google Inc and Google India Pvt. Ltd. to forthwith remove/ take down the defamatory posts/ articles/ all content pertaining to Gupta and block certain URLs/ web links.

It had also directed Facebook Inc., which controls Instagram LLC, to furnish before the court in a sealed envelope the particulars of the person/ entity behind the Instagram Account 'Herdsceneand' by the next date of hearing on November 18.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram