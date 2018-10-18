MeToo: Happy Creative’s CEO, MD and 2 Senior Officials Step Down After Sexual Harassment Allegations

: After facing allegations of sexual harassment and indecent behavior, Happy Creative CEO Kartik Iyer and Managing Director (MD) Praveen Das stepped down from their posts on Thursday, along with senior creative director Bodhisatwa Dasgupta and national creative director Dinesh Swamy.Happy Creative is a subsidiary of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN). DAN had acquired Bangalore’s creative hotshop Happy Creative Services in October 2016.​The allegations of harassment against the company’s founders were first made public by writer and journalist Sandhya Menon, who took to Twitter on October 10 to disclose an anonymous email from four women.A day later, Menon revealed some more allegations against the founders of Happy.Another allegation was levelled by Swapna Ragini Kammaran Nair, who shared a story about Iyer on Facebook, all of which Iyer strongly denied through a tweet.In the light of these developments, DAM released an official statement announcing that the alleged founders will step down from their respective positions.“Dentsu Aegis Network has always believed in providing a safe environment at our workplaces which is free from any kind of harassments. We have a zero tolerance policy towards any kind of harassment at our workplaces,” the statement reads.“Kartik Iyer (CEO) and Praveen Das (MD) have stepped down from their respective positions and responsibilities at Happy Creative Services.Additionally, Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, Sr. Creative Director, Happy Creative Services and Dinesh Swamy, National Creative Director, iProspect India have also stepped down from their respective positions,” it further stated.