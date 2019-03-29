English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#Metoo: Kochi Biennale Foundation Drops Inquiry Against Co-founder Riyas Komu
Following the allegations, Riyas Komu had stepped down from all management positions for the biennale on October 19. He was accused of allegedly "grabbing and kissing" the survivor.
Cyrus Kabiru's self portraits on display at the Kochi Biennale (Binoo k. John)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Kochi Biennale Foundation Thursday dropped an inquiry in the absence of any 'forthcoming complaint' against co-founder Riyas Komu who was anonymously accused of sexual misconduct in October last year.
"Since no complaint was forthcoming after pursuing the matter for several weeks, the ICC recommended the dropping of the inquiry suggested by the Foundation," the board of trustees of KBF said in a statement.
"This recommendation has been examined and has been accepted by the board of trustees at its meeting today (Thursday)," the board added.
Following the allegations, Komu had stepped down from all management positions for the biennale on October 19. He was accused of allegedly "grabbing and kissing" the survivor.
A trustee meeting was then convened where it was decided that Lizzie Jacob, the trustee and former Chief Secretary of Kerala, and Chair of the Internal Complaints Committee, would proactively seek the complaint and authorise an inquiry, the statement said.
With the dropping of the inquiry, Komu, who was also the secretary of the foundation, will now be resuming all his roles at the foundation, the statement said.
"Since no complaint was forthcoming after pursuing the matter for several weeks, the ICC recommended the dropping of the inquiry suggested by the Foundation," the board of trustees of KBF said in a statement.
"This recommendation has been examined and has been accepted by the board of trustees at its meeting today (Thursday)," the board added.
Following the allegations, Komu had stepped down from all management positions for the biennale on October 19. He was accused of allegedly "grabbing and kissing" the survivor.
A trustee meeting was then convened where it was decided that Lizzie Jacob, the trustee and former Chief Secretary of Kerala, and Chair of the Internal Complaints Committee, would proactively seek the complaint and authorise an inquiry, the statement said.
With the dropping of the inquiry, Komu, who was also the secretary of the foundation, will now be resuming all his roles at the foundation, the statement said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results