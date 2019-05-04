Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

MJ Akbar Cross-examined in Defamation Case Against Priya Ramani, Records Statement Before Court

The former Union Minister responded to most of the questions posed by Priya Ramani's counsel by saying that he doesn't remember.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MJ Akbar Cross-examined in Defamation Case Against Priya Ramani, Records Statement Before Court
File Photo of MJ Akbar with his lawyers in a Delhi court.
Loading...
New Delhi: In a heated courtroom drama that lasted for almost two hours, former Union minister M J Akbar Saturday recorded his statement and was cross-examined in a defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani.

Akbar, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, said the allegations made by Ramani were "malafide" and "defamatory". Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ramani, cross-examined Akbar on details regarding Ramani joining The Asian Age, among others.

However, Akbar responded to most of the questions as " I do not remember".

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on October 17 last year, had filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani has accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. Akbar has denied the accusations.

The court has posted the matter for the next hearing on May 20.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram