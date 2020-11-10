MeToo: Priya Ramani Made 'Defamatory' Statement Out of Vengeance, MJ Akbar Tells Court

New Delhi: Former union minister M J Akbar Tuesday told a Delhi court that journalist Priya Ramani did not make defamatory statements for the public good but out of vengeance. Akbar made the statement before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vishal Pahujathrough his lawyer during the final arguments in a criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Ramani.

In the wake of #MeToo movement, Ramani in 2018 accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Akbar, told the court that, Ramani didn't make these statements (termed by Akbar as defamatory) for the public good, she made them out of vengeance. She didn't even apologise for a factually incorrect statement.

Ramani didn't produce any landline records, parking receipts, no CCTV footage, nothing. She didn't produce any evidence to prove her story, the counsel said. The counsel claimed that Ramani wrote a fictitious piece in the magazine — Vogue — in context of #MeToo movement with a mala fide intention as she intended to tarnish the reputation of Akbar.

Wreckless statements against Akbar were put in a public place without any care or caution… The per se effect of Ramani's statements was defamatory, damaging the reputation of Akbar, the counsel said.

