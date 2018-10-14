MeToo Storm Hits Journalist Vinod Dua, Filmmaker Accuses Him of Stalking, Sexual Harassment

Senior journalist Vinod Dua became the latest from the media industry to be called out for alleged sexual harassment, with filmmaker Nishtha Jain saying he stalked her for several days.In a detailed note on Facebook, Jain said when she met Dua for a job interview in 1989, he allegedly narrated a 'lewd sexual joke' to her. The filmmaker further claims that the journalist stalked her and also "slobbered all over” her face."One night as I came down to the parking, he was there. He said, he wanted to talk to me and asked me to enter his car - a black SUV/Jeep, I don't remember the make as I'm not into automobiles. Assuming that he wanted to apologise for his behaviour, I entered the car but before I could even settle down he began slobbering all over my face. I managed to get out and get into my office car and leave. I spotted him again in the parking in the coming nights (sic)," Jain wrote in her post.In the post, Jain also called out Dua for lashing out against actor Akshay Kumar last year for allegedly passing lewd comments against his daughter and comedienne Mallika Dua.Recalling the controversy and slamming Dua for alleged hypocrisy, Jain said, "When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar's sexist words to his daughter Mallika Dua, I said to myself he's obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I'm sure he would have done it to other women."The filmmaker said that she wouldn't be surprised if Dua denies the allegations as "he has always been an opportunist". Addressing his daughter, Jain said, "Sorry, Malika Dua, your father is also one who belongs to the hall of shame."The journalist’s daughter took to Twitter to address the issue, saying if the incident was true, it was “unacceptable, traumatic and painful”. Mallika expressed her solidarity with the #MeToo movement but said dragging her name in the row was in “terrible taste”.Insisting that it “was not her battle to fight”, Mallika hit out at trolls, saying she would deal with the issue “my way” and “on my time”. She added, “This is my dad’s battle, I will let him fight it and I will stand by him.”