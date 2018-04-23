GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Metro Girder Crashes Into Car, Auto-Rickshaw in Ghaziabad, Leaves 7 Injured

A car and an auto-rickshaw were crushed after the girder fell on them. The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
A scene in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, after a Metro girder fell on the street.
New Delhi: Seven people were injured after a girder at a construction site of Delhi Metro crashed in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi.

A car and an auto-rickshaw were crushed after the girder fell on them. The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The Delhi Metro is yet to make an official statement.

More details awaited.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
