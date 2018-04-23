English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Metro Girder Crashes Into Car, Auto-Rickshaw in Ghaziabad, Leaves 7 Injured
A car and an auto-rickshaw were crushed after the girder fell on them. The injured have been rushed to the hospital.
A scene in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, after a Metro girder fell on the street.
New Delhi: Seven people were injured after a girder at a construction site of Delhi Metro crashed in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi.
A car and an auto-rickshaw were crushed after the girder fell on them. The injured have been rushed to the hospital.
The Delhi Metro is yet to make an official statement.
More details awaited.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
