Metro in Kolkata Services Partially Disrupted After Man Attempts Suicide on Tracks

The 20-year-old man attempted suicide on the tracks bound towards Dum Dum. He was rescued and has been admitted to state-run R G Kar Medical College Hosital.

PTI

September 12, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
Kolkata: Metro Railway services were partially disrupted for a brief period on Thursday morning after a man jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Belgachia station, officials said.

The man in his early 20s was rescued and admitted to state-run R G Kar Medical College Hosital, the officials said.

The incident happened at around 9.24 am when a Dum Dum bound train entered the Belgachi Metro station.

Metro Railway services were disrupted for about 35 minutes and resumed at 10.01 am, they said.

