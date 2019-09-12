Metro in Kolkata Services Partially Disrupted After Man Attempts Suicide on Tracks

Kolkata: Metro Railway services were partially disrupted for a brief period on Thursday morning after a man jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Belgachia station, officials said.

The man in his early 20s was rescued and admitted to state-run R G Kar Medical College Hosital, the officials said.

The incident happened at around 9.24 am when a Dum Dum bound train entered the Belgachi Metro station.

Metro Railway services were disrupted for about 35 minutes and resumed at 10.01 am, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.