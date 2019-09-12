English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Metro in Kolkata Services Partially Disrupted After Man Attempts Suicide on Tracks
The 20-year-old man attempted suicide on the tracks bound towards Dum Dum. He was rescued and has been admitted to state-run R G Kar Medical College Hosital.
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Metro Railway services were partially disrupted for a brief period on Thursday morning after a man jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Belgachia station, officials said.
The man in his early 20s was rescued and admitted to state-run R G Kar Medical College Hosital, the officials said.
The incident happened at around 9.24 am when a Dum Dum bound train entered the Belgachi Metro station.
Metro Railway services were disrupted for about 35 minutes and resumed at 10.01 am, they said.
