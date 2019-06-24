Metro Man E Sreedharan Resigns as Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro
E Sreedharan played a key role in advising the maximum use of land for planning metro stations and also advised Chief Engineers to implement austerity measures.
File photo of E Sreedharan (Reuters)
Lucknow: The Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) Padma Vibhushan E. Sreedharan has submitted his resignation citing health issues, an official said on Monday.
The LMRC has forwarded the letter to the state government for its approval. Sreedharan, popularly known as the Metro Man, has years of experience in handling mega Metro projects in the country.
In February 2014, LMRC appointed Sreedharan as its Principal Advisor for shaping the project in the state capital.
He had played a key role in advising the maximum use of land for planning metro stations. He also advised Chief Engineers to implement austerity measures to cut expenses on maintenance and operations.
LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said: "Sreedharan personally monitored the construction work of the North-South Corridor. His valuable guidance was crucial in construction of the underground section. I requested him not to resign but he said his health was not supporting him at this point of time."
Sreedharan also supervised the construction work of elevated tracks on the East-West Corridor to be built on a single pillar using lightweight technology, which brought down the total budget of the project from Rs 5,396 to Rs 4,538 crore
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore in First Weekend, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- Central Bankers From Britain, France And Germany Want Scrutiny on Facebook For Libra Cryptocurrency
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s