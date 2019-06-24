Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Metro Man E Sreedharan Resigns as Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro

E Sreedharan played a key role in advising the maximum use of land for planning metro stations and also advised Chief Engineers to implement austerity measures.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Metro Man E Sreedharan Resigns as Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro
File photo of E Sreedharan (Reuters)
Loading...

Lucknow: The Principal Advisor to Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) Padma Vibhushan E. Sreedharan has submitted his resignation citing health issues, an official said on Monday.

The LMRC has forwarded the letter to the state government for its approval. Sreedharan, popularly known as the Metro Man, has years of experience in handling mega Metro projects in the country.

In February 2014, LMRC appointed Sreedharan as its Principal Advisor for shaping the project in the state capital.

He had played a key role in advising the maximum use of land for planning metro stations. He also advised Chief Engineers to implement austerity measures to cut expenses on maintenance and operations.

LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said: "Sreedharan personally monitored the construction work of the North-South Corridor. His valuable guidance was crucial in construction of the underground section. I requested him not to resign but he said his health was not supporting him at this point of time."

Sreedharan also supervised the construction work of elevated tracks on the East-West Corridor to be built on a single pillar using lightweight technology, which brought down the total budget of the project from Rs 5,396 to Rs 4,538 crore

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram