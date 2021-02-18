News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Metro Man E Sreedharan to Join BJP During Party's Vijaya Yathra in Kerala
1-MIN READ

Metro Man E Sreedharan to Join BJP During Party's Vijaya Yathra in Kerala

E Sreedharan.

E Sreedharan.

Sreedharan will be formally inducted into the party during the BJP’s Vijaya Yathra being organised from February 21.

Ahead of Kerala elections due this year, Metro Man E Sreedharan is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, announced the Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Thursday.

Sreedharan will be formally inducted into the party during the BJP’s Vijaya Yathra being organised from February 21.

Recently, Sreedharan told media that only the BJP can ensure justice in Kerala, adding that he was ready to contest if the party said so.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...