Metro Man E Sreedharan to Join BJP During Party's Vijaya Yathra in Kerala

Ahead of Kerala elections due this year, Metro Man E Sreedharan is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, announced the Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Thursday.

Sreedharan will be formally inducted into the party during the BJP’s Vijaya Yathra being organised from February 21.

Recently, Sreedharan told media that only the BJP can ensure justice in Kerala, adding that he was ready to contest if the party said so.