Metro Rail Services Commence on 'Green Line' Also in Bengaluru

As part of gradually restoring Metro rail operations, the Bangalore Metro Rail on Wednesday commenced services on another sector–the Green line– two days after resuming it on another one. However, the services are yet to attract large number of passengers as most have apparently kept away due to Covid-19 apprehensions, according to officials.

Metro Rail officials said these trains will operate only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The services will gradually normalise from September 11 when the trains will start running from 7 am to 9 pm, BMRCL officials said.

The Purple line sector had recorded a footfall of 3,770 passengers from 91 trips on Monday when the train services resumed after five-and-half months of lockdown, the BMRCL said.