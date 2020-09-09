INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Metro Rail Services Commence on 'Green Line' Also in Bengaluru

File photo of passengers travelling in a metro.

File photo of passengers travelling in a metro.

The services will gradually normalise from September 11 when the trains will start running from 7 am to 9 pm, BMRCL officials said.

As part of gradually restoring Metro rail operations, the Bangalore Metro Rail on Wednesday commenced services on another sector–the Green line– two days after resuming it on another one. However, the services are yet to attract large number of passengers as most have apparently kept away due to Covid-19 apprehensions, according to officials.

Metro Rail officials said these trains will operate only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The services will gradually normalise from September 11 when the trains will start running from 7 am to 9 pm, BMRCL officials said.

The Purple line sector had recorded a footfall of 3,770 passengers from 91 trips on Monday when the train services resumed after five-and-half months of lockdown, the BMRCL said.

Next Story
Loading