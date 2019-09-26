Delhi Metro Service on Blue Line Disrupted Briefly After Elderly Man Tries to Commit Suicide
According to the police, Singh alighted from the platform and lay down in the gap between the tracks. The train was coming at a slow pace and hence, he received only minor injuries.
Representative image (File photo/ Twitter)
New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line was disrupted briefly on Thursday afternoon after an elderly man suffering from depression allegedly tried to commit suicide at the Uttam Nagar West station, police said.
The man was identified as Amreek Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said. Police were informed at about 1.36 pm about the incident.
The man was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and is stated to be out of danger, a police official said.
Singh is a retired employee of the Delhi Transport Corporation. He is suffering from depression and undergoing treatment for psychiatric issues, the official added. The family members of the injured have been informed, police said.
The services were affected for a brief period between the Dwarka and the Kirti Nagar stations. The Blue Line of the DMRC connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic city in Noida. However, metro services on other lines remained normal.
