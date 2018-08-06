Metro Service on Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus - Lajpat Nagar Section Flagged Off

Metro service on the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus -Lajpat Nagar section of phase III of the Delhi Metro network was flagged off by Union minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, linking four major shopping destinations in the city.Metro service for commuters would begin from 1 pm.Puri, who is the urban affairs minister, termed the flagging off a proud moment for Delhi.The newly-inaugurated section would have six new stations. Sir Vishwesaraiya Moti Bagh is elevated whereas Bhikaji Kama Place, INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar are underground.All the six stations are platinum rated by Green Building Council of India.With the inauguration of this line 7, the metro network in the city has expanded to 296 Km through 214 stations.