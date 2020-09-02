Metro Services in Maharashtra will Not Resume in September even as Centre Issues Detailed SOPs

Even as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday issued guidelines for the phased reopening of metro services from September 7 across the country, there will be no such relief for Maharashtra. The metro services in the state will not resume in September.

Mumbai Line-1 and Maharashtra Metro operations will commence from October or as the state government may decide further, news agency ANI reported.

There are 17 metro corporations in the country. With the issuing of the detailed SOPs, they can now release their own details keeping in mind local requirements.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask. Addressing an online media briefing, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said all Metro lines will become operational by September 12.