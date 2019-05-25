Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Metro Services Operated One-way Briefly on Violet Line: DMRC

Also this morning, trains moved with restricted speed till 11.15 am between Kashmere Gate and Lal Quila due to water logging at a few stretches, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

PTI

Updated:May 25, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Metro Services Operated One-way Briefly on Violet Line: DMRC
File Photo of Delhi Metro.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Metro's services on its Violet Line operated one-way for nearly 30 minutes from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate on Saturday morning due to signalling issues, a DMRC official said.

According to the official, metro trains were operated on a single line between the two stations from 11.25 am to 11.50 am due to signalling issues. The services on the rest of the Violet Line, which connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh in Faridabad, operated normal, the official said.

Normal services resumed at 11.50 am on the entire route.

Also this morning, trains moved with restricted speed till 11.15 am between Kashmere Gate and Lal Quila due to water logging at a few stretches, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

There was minor seepage above the track circuit. On underground sections, such seepage may occur occasionally and the system is equipped to handle the issue, DMRC added.​
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram