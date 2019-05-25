English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Metro Services Operated One-way Briefly on Violet Line: DMRC
Also this morning, trains moved with restricted speed till 11.15 am between Kashmere Gate and Lal Quila due to water logging at a few stretches, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.
File Photo of Delhi Metro.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro's services on its Violet Line operated one-way for nearly 30 minutes from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate on Saturday morning due to signalling issues, a DMRC official said.
According to the official, metro trains were operated on a single line between the two stations from 11.25 am to 11.50 am due to signalling issues. The services on the rest of the Violet Line, which connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh in Faridabad, operated normal, the official said.
Normal services resumed at 11.50 am on the entire route.
Also this morning, trains moved with restricted speed till 11.15 am between Kashmere Gate and Lal Quila due to water logging at a few stretches, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.
There was minor seepage above the track circuit. On underground sections, such seepage may occur occasionally and the system is equipped to handle the issue, DMRC added.
