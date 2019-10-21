Metro Shed Construction Can Continue in Aarey, Says SC But No Further Cutting of Trees Till Next Hearing
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony.
Sahar village residents and members from Watchdog Foundation congregate to celebrate Independence Day by protesting silently against construction of Metro phase 3 at Aarey Colony in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not stopping the construction of Metro shed project in Mumbai's prominent green lung Aarey Colony.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the civic body BMC, assured the bench that no further tree felling is being done in Aarey colony and complete status quo is being maintained following apex court's last order. The top court posted the matter for further hearing in November.
