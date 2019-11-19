Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mexican Tourist Dies Shortly After Eating Breakfast in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Reason Unknown

Roman, the deceased, is said to have had breakfast at a restaurant in Manikaran when he felt uneasiness but the cause of death is yet to be found.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mexican Tourist Dies Shortly After Eating Breakfast in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Reason Unknown
Representative image.

Shimla: A 29-year-old Mexican tourist died on Tuesday at a primary health centre in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said.

Roman, the deceased, is said to have had breakfast at a restaurant in Manikaran when he felt uneasiness, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding that the cause of death is yet to be found.

Two other foreigners, who were at the restaurant, brought Roman to a nearby health centre for treatment around 11 am but he was declared dead an hour later, Singh said.

After getting a call, a police team arrived at the heath facility, the police officer said.

Roman's belongings, including his passport, could not be ascertained so far, he said, adding that the body has been taken to Kullu Regional Hospital for autopsy.

Proceedings are being carried out under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Kullu police station, Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram