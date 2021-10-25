MFE vs MTB Dream11 Predictions, Vanuatu Premier T10 league 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Cricket fans have new reasons to rejoice as the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 is hosting live cricket matches after the coronavirus lockdown. The second match of the day will take place between the teams Mighty Efate Panthers and MT Bulls. The MFE vs MTB Vanuatu T10 League 2020 clash will take place at the Hybrid Oval or Vanuatu Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 23. The second of the day will start at 9.30 am IST.

Indian viewers can watch the the Vanuatu T10 League 2020 Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls clash on TV channels Sony Six, Sony ESPN and 1Sports. The MFE vs MTB Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020 can also be live streamed on SonyLiv, Now TV, SuperSport Live, Willow TV Online or Rooter.

MFE vs MTB Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Pitch Report

.The toss winning side should opt to bat first.

MFE vs MTB Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Jarryd Allan

Batsmen: Philip Tsione, Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot

All-Rounders: Andrew Masnale (VC), Patrick Matautaava, Simpson Obed

Bowlers: Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wesley Vira, Tony Tamata

MFE vs MTB Match 1 Playing XI

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

MT Bulls: Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

