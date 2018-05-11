GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018: 20 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018

The application process for filling up the vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerela .

Contributor Content

Updated:May 11, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018: 20 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018
Representative Image.
MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018 to fill 20 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala – mgu.ac.in. MGU is inviting applications from the qualified candidates for various Schools of the University. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant School/Discipline on or before 4th June 2018, next month.

How to apply for MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mgu.ac.in/

Step 2 – Under the News section, click on ‘Notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various’

Step 3 – Click on ‘online submission portal: www.recruitment@mgu.ac.in

Step 4 – Follow the instructions to register yourself, then fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout to send it to the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, along with other required documents. Also, Superscribe the envelope – ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR – DIRECT RECRUITMENT’

Direct Link - https://recruitment.mgu.ac.in/

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.1000
SC/ST Category Applicants need to pay Rs.500 as application fee

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job requirement in detail:

https://www.mgu.ac.in/uploads/2018/05/Asst-Professor-Notification.pdf?x66146

Age-Limit:

The applicant must not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.

MGU Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
School of Behavioural Sciences - 1 Post

School of Chemical Sciences - 1 Post

School of Computer Sciences - 1 Post

School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies - 3 Posts

School of Indian Legal Thought - 2 Posts

School of International Relations and Politics - 1 Post

School of Letters - 1 Post

School of Management and Business Studies - 2 Posts

School of Pedagogical Sciences - 3 Posts

School of Pure and Applied Physics - 1 Post

School of Social Sciences - 1 Post

School of Tourism Studies - 2 Posts

 

 

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You