MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018: 20 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018

MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018 to fill 20 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala – mgu.ac.in . MGU is inviting applications from the qualified candidates for various Schools of the University. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant School/Discipline on or before 4June 2018, next month.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mgu.ac.in/ Step 2 – Under the News section, click on ‘Notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various’ Step 3 – Click on ‘online submission portal: www.recruitment@mgu.ac.in Step 4 – Follow the instructions to register yourself, then fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout to send it to the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, along with other required documents. Also, Superscribe the envelope – ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR – DIRECT RECRUITMENT’Direct Link - https://recruitment.mgu.ac.in/ Unreserved Category Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.1000SC/ST Category Applicants need to pay Rs.500 as application feeCandidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job requirement in detail:The applicant must not be more than 40 years of age as on 1January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.School of Behavioural Sciences - 1 PostSchool of Chemical Sciences - 1 PostSchool of Computer Sciences - 1 PostSchool of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies - 3 PostsSchool of Indian Legal Thought - 2 PostsSchool of International Relations and Politics - 1 PostSchool of Letters - 1 PostSchool of Management and Business Studies - 2 PostsSchool of Pedagogical Sciences - 3 PostsSchool of Pure and Applied Physics - 1 PostSchool of Social Sciences - 1 PostSchool of Tourism Studies - 2 Posts