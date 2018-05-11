English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018: 20 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply before 4th June 2018
The application process for filling up the vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerela .
Representative Image.
MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018 to fill 20 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala – mgu.ac.in. MGU is inviting applications from the qualified candidates for various Schools of the University. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant School/Discipline on or before 4th June 2018, next month.
How to apply for MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mgu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Under the News section, click on ‘Notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various’
Step 3 – Click on ‘online submission portal: www.recruitment@mgu.ac.in’
Step 4 – Follow the instructions to register yourself, then fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout to send it to the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, along with other required documents. Also, Superscribe the envelope – ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR – DIRECT RECRUITMENT’
Direct Link - https://recruitment.mgu.ac.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.1000
SC/ST Category Applicants need to pay Rs.500 as application fee
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job requirement in detail:
https://www.mgu.ac.in/uploads/2018/05/Asst-Professor-Notification.pdf?x66146
Age-Limit:
The applicant must not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.
MGU Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
School of Behavioural Sciences - 1 Post
School of Chemical Sciences - 1 Post
School of Computer Sciences - 1 Post
School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies - 3 Posts
School of Indian Legal Thought - 2 Posts
School of International Relations and Politics - 1 Post
School of Letters - 1 Post
School of Management and Business Studies - 2 Posts
School of Pedagogical Sciences - 3 Posts
School of Pure and Applied Physics - 1 Post
School of Social Sciences - 1 Post
School of Tourism Studies - 2 Posts
Also Watch
How to apply for MGU Kerala Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mgu.ac.in/
Step 2 – Under the News section, click on ‘Notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various’
Step 3 – Click on ‘online submission portal: www.recruitment@mgu.ac.in’
Step 4 – Follow the instructions to register yourself, then fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout to send it to the Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, along with other required documents. Also, Superscribe the envelope – ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR – DIRECT RECRUITMENT’
Direct Link - https://recruitment.mgu.ac.in/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.1000
SC/ST Category Applicants need to pay Rs.500 as application fee
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must read through the official advertisement to understand the job requirement in detail:
https://www.mgu.ac.in/uploads/2018/05/Asst-Professor-Notification.pdf?x66146
Age-Limit:
The applicant must not be more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.
MGU Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
School of Behavioural Sciences - 1 Post
School of Chemical Sciences - 1 Post
School of Computer Sciences - 1 Post
School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies - 3 Posts
School of Indian Legal Thought - 2 Posts
School of International Relations and Politics - 1 Post
School of Letters - 1 Post
School of Management and Business Studies - 2 Posts
School of Pedagogical Sciences - 3 Posts
School of Pure and Applied Physics - 1 Post
School of Social Sciences - 1 Post
School of Tourism Studies - 2 Posts
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500