MGVCL Gujarat Recruitment 2018: 69 Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts, Apply Before August 16

MGVCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 69 vacancies for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) has begun on the official website of Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Gujarat - mgvcl.com.MGVCL aims to engage Junior Assistant in work including Meter Reading, Billing Works and other back office operations at Field Offices initially for a period of 3 years. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th August 2018, 6:00 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:How to apply for MGVCL Recruitment 2018 for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mgvcl.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on the link ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Advertisement for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and click on Register meStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://mgvcl.co.in:8888/vsja2018/index.php?reqid= Direct Link for Login - http://mgvcl.co.in:8888/vsja2018/applicant_login.php?reqid= Application Fee:Unreserved/ SEBC Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category – Rs.250MGVCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 69Unreserved – 31SEBC – 12SC – 6ST – 12PH - 8Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess full time Graduate degree in regular mode from a recognized University duly approved by UGC/AICTE in any discipline.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 27th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.17,500 in the 1st year, Rs.19,000 in 2nd year and Rs.20,500 in the 3rd year. After the completion of 3 years, the applicant will be eligible to receive monthly pay of Rs.25,000 – Rs.55,800.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination.