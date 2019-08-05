Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MHA Asks Security Forces to Remain Alert Post Article 370 Declaration on Jammu & Kashmir

The Union Home ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces and central security agencies to take 'necessary precautions' and step up protection of their campuses and movements by issuing specific advisories.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
MHA Asks Security Forces to Remain Alert Post Article 370 Declaration on Jammu & Kashmir
File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

New Delhi: All security forces formations in the country, specifically in Jammu and Kashmir, are on 'high alert' following the government revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said the Union Home ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and central security agencies to take "necessary precautions" and step up protection of their campuses and movements by issuing specific advisories.

"An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alert is based on general inputs analysed after any important event. The latest directive came after the government abolished Article 370 that gives special status on Jammu and Kashmir and also in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha stating that Article 370, which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution, will no longer be applicable.

Shah also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.



