Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

MHA Asks States to Ensure Uninterrupted Movement of Trucks, Says No Separate Passes Needed

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there have been reports that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MHA Asks States to Ensure Uninterrupted Movement of Trucks, Says No Separate Passes Needed
Trucks parked outside the closed APMC vegetable market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai on (Representative image/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday made it clear that no separate passes are required for inter-state movement of trucks-- those carrying goods or returning after delivery -- during the ongoing lockdown and licence of the driver is enough.

Asking states and Union Territories to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there have been reports that at inter-state borders in different parts of the country, movement of trucks is not allowed freely and local authorities insist upon separate passes.

Bhalla asked states to allow movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the drivers carrying valid driving licences. An empty truck or vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or after pick up of goods, he added.

He said as per the guidelines issued by the home ministry no separate passes are required for movement of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks.

This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"Accordingly, all states and UTs shall ensure that district authorities and field agencies are informed of the above instructions, so that there is no ambiguity at the ground level, and movement of through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks is allowed without any hindrance," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It has been further extended till May 3.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres