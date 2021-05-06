india

1-MIN READ

MHA Asks WB Governor for Report on Law and Order in State

File photo of West Bengal Governor Jagdish Dhankar.

According to officials, The Home Ministry had earlier asked the state government to submit a report on the rash of violence in West Bengal, but is yet to receive it

The Union Home Ministry has asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to give a report on the law and order situation in the state, particularly the violence that took place following the election results last weekend, officials said on Thursday. The Home Ministry had earlier asked the state government to submit a report but has not yet received it, the officials said. The governor has been asked to assess the situation and submit his report to the ministry at the earliest.

The ministry has formed a four-member, headed by an additional secretary ranked officer, to investigate the post-poll violence. The BJP claims six of its workers were killed by TMC supporters, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

first published:May 06, 2021, 14:53 IST