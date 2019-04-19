Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MHA Denies Ordering Any Probe Against Editors in Assam for Opposing Citizenship Bill

It is "mischievous" to suggest that the Centre has asked the Assam government to initiate action against any editor or media person in the state, the ministry said.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said it had not asked the Assam government to conduct any inquiry against some editors in the state who have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, terming the information as "absolutely baseless" and "mischievous".

In a statement, the ministry said it had been reported in a section of media that the MHA had asked the Assam government to take action against some editors opposed to the citizenship bill.

"This is absolutely baseless and a mischievous interpretation of facts. This is to clarify that the Union home ministry has not asked the government of Assam to initiate any inquiry against any editor or member of the press/media," it said.

"The factual position is that one Vinay Joshi, with the address of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, sent a public grievance petition to the Home Ministry on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) on February 14, 2019 related to the issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill- 2016 stating that the issue has been exploited by different militant groups like ULFA and the media has propagated militant ideology to give fresh boost to the militant groups," the statement said.

A very large number of such petitions and grievances on a host of issues are received in the ministry on a daily basis on CPGRAMS. The annual figure being 33,000 for 2018. Every such petition is routinely forwarded to the ministries and states concerned.

"Following this standard practice, the petition of Vinay Joshi was routinely forwarded to the Government of Assam. No enquiry of any kind has been ordered by the ministry. No report has been called from the Government of Assam in the matter," the statement said.

It is "mischievous" to suggest that the Centre has asked the Assam government to initiate action against any editor or media person in the state, the ministry added.
