Centre Extends Covid Guidelines: Here are Rules for Resuming All Economic Activities

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Friday, extended Covid-19 guidelines, that were issued on February 18, to all states. Urging the states to “follow risk assessment based approach for reopening of all economic activities", the advisory has asked the State governments to ease Covid-19 restrictions for all activities, keeping in mind the positivity rate in districts, and new clusters. It has also asked the states to have a “hospital infrastructure preparedness" at all times. Meanwhile, the advisory has also asked the States to continue with hybrid model for schools.

Issuing an order under the Disaster Management Act, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter asked the states to ensure compliance to the guidelines issued on February 27, 2021. The secretary has asked the states to adhere to the “normative framework" for taking evidence-based Covid-19 containment measures at the district and local levels.

“With a substantial decline in case of positivity and the number of active cases in the country, States and UTS are re-opening the activities. In view of the overall improved situation, there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic activities. Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such social/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings; night curfew, operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities," the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said in a letter.

“States/UTs should continue with the testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of COVID appropriate behavior, for managing COVID-19," the letter read.

‘Keep an eye on new clusters’

Urging the states to keep looking at the current trends of Covid virus, and exercise caution and vigilance, the union home secretary said, “At the district level there should be a constant review of emerging data based on a sustained and critical level of testing to facilitate decision for restrictions/relaxation based on evidence. Such decisions should be taken at State/UT level after proper analysis of the local situation, such as the emergence of new cases/clusters, case positivity, population affected, the geographical spread of cases & hospital infrastructure preparedness.

Further, it has asked the states to focus on community participation for adherence of ‘do gaz ki door’ (two feet social distance), and other covid guidelines.

Ease on restrictions

While the advisory has given the nod for resuming all activities, including sports, entertainment and offline classes, it has allowed the states to take their decisions for suspending such activities if the Covid cases increase. For schools, it has asked to continue with the hybrid model of classes as well.

“Offline classes can be resumed in academic institutes without any restrictions. However, the school administration may also leverage a hybrid model of imparting education through online and offline modes," it said.

All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants & bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, and religious places may be allowed to operate at full capacity. Additionally, marriages and funerals/last rites are also be allowed, as per the new guidelines. The guidelines added that all public transport, offices, both government and private, may function without any capacity restrictions.

“I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary action in line with the aforesaid Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, dated 18th February, 2022 and for the enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour," Bhalla said.

India logged 13,166 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,94,345 (42.8 million/4.28 crore), while active cases have declined to 1,34,235, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.48 per cent, according to the ministry, reported PTI.

