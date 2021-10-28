MHA Extends Covid Guidelines Till Nov 30; Containment Zones to Remain Under Lockdown

In view of the spike in Coronavirus cases post the festive season in states across India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday have extended Covid guidelines by two months till November 30th.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its order said that the “guidelines for reopening” issued last month, permitting cinema halls, entertainment parks, and swimming pools for sportspersons to open, will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones.

Earlier, the guidelines issued on September 30 were to be in force till October 31. As per the order, the lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones during the period. The Ministry said it had advised Chief Secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories that they should endeavor to promote Covid-19 appropriate behavior extensively at the grassroots level and take measures to enforce the wearing of masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

